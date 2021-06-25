Whitefish Bay, DSHA girls soccer win state championships

Whitefish Bay and Divine Savior Holy Angels both won their respective divisions on Thursday night to capture state championships.

In Division 2, the Blue Dukes won their ninth state title by beating Notre Dame 7-0.

Seven different players scored goals with Ella Luna opening up the day with a 10th minute strike.

Lucia Englund, Maggie Starker, Lauren Davis, Sophia Englund, Tori Kobussen and Anna Franceschi all found the back of the net.

This is Whitefish Bay's first championship since 2017.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

In Division 1, DSHA took home the trophy after converting on a 70th minute penalty by Ahnna Faust for the 2-1 victory over Hudson.

Advertisement

Sofia Miranda also scored for the Dashers.