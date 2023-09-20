Waukesha South forfeits football game against Muskego; can't field team

article

The Waukesha South Cardinals are forfeiting their Friday night high school football game against the Muskego Warriors. A letter from the school's athletic director on Tuesday, Sept. 19 says "we enter a week where we have several injuries that will prevent us from fielding a varsity team."

The letter also notes, "At the beginning of the season, despite our small numbers, players, parents, and coaches set the goal of playing a complete season."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

School officials say they are working with staff and student athletes to resume and complete the 2023 season. But they also say they have several factors to consider.