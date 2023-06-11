Waukesha North golfer Jackson Piacsek leads team to state

Waukesha North High School golfer Jackson Piacsek helped to lead his team to the state championship for the first time in 30 years.

Piacsek said he's been playing golf "for as long as I can remember."

"There is videos of me swinging those plastic clubs out in the backyard," he said.

He said the sport means everything to him.

"I look forward to coming to the range after school," said Piacsek. "I look forward to hitting in my basement during the winter when I can't come out here. Some days, it makes my mood for me, whether it's good or bad. It is everything for me. It shapes my life."

The junior recounted his nerves before finding out they would be going to state for the first time in three decades.

"Me and the No. 2 golfer on the team, basically, one of us had make birdie to tie and go on to a playoff," he said. "I am in the middle of the fairway, and I hear up on the green, I hear this big roar from the green, and my coach turned to me and said, ‘Make par.’ Standing over that putt, I was just shaking. All I was thinking is, ‘Get the ball to the hole, and give it a chance to go in,' and about 20-25 feet out, it was right on line. I kind of crouched down because I was just praying that it would get to the hole, and it fell in the hole. From there I just, I had no emotion. Like, I couldn't even tell you what I was feeling. Making that putt was just like, I honestly could not believe the fact that we were going to state. It was history from there, pretty much. I have watched the video so many times to the fact that I almost forget what I saw on the putt, and I can only see the kid running on the green."

Piacsek said his parents helped him realize the magnitude of that moment.

"They told me there are millions of kids who play youth sports and may never get a moment like that," said Piacsek. "It is most definitely a shot that I am going to remember for the rest of my life if not the shot of my life. Making it to state is Northstar history. The fact that we are creating Northstar history just blows my mind."