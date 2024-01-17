Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha JanBoree: Watch Packers, 49ers in heated tent of beer garden

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Want a fun way to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers on FOX6 this Saturday, Jan. 20? The Waukesha JanBoree might have the perfect option for you.

The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17 that the playoff game will air in the heated tent of theJanBoree Beer Garden at Lowell Park.

"What better way to cheer on your favorite team than in real Wisconsin weather," said Joanna Adamicki, special event coordinator for the City of Waukesha, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department in a news release. 

Lowell Park activities also include glassblowing demonstrations, a bonfire, Backyard Ninja activities and team trivia with prizes. Concessions are available from Lou Malnati’s and Kingdom Prep. JanBoree activities begin at 3 p.m.

Lowell Park is located at 2201 Michigan Avenue in Waukesha.