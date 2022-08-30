Viral Brewers scoreboard message; Mark apparently in 'friend zone'

A Milwaukee Brewers fan appeared to be put in the "friend zone" during a scoreboard message on Monday night, Aug. 29. Those few words are eliciting empathy around the country.

The message was included among the birthday and anniversary announcements in between innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates late Monday. It simply read, "Mark - your friendship means the world to me - let's not wreck it."

The message apparently caught the eyes of Brewers players. Outfielder Christian Yelich even tweeted, "Down 2 in the 8th inning, the dugout looked up and saw this, and said ‘let’s win one for Mark.' We got you man."

It did not take long for people on Twitter to latch onto this message.

For what it's worth, the Brewers did rally. Garrett Mitchell hit a tying home run in the eighth inning and Keston Hiura connected for a game-ending shot in the ninth as the Crew rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 on Monday night.