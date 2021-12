UWM Panthers top Robert Morris; Baldwin Jr. scores 26

article

Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 26 points as Milwaukee beat Robert Morris 77-69 on Saturday.

Baldwin Jr. converted all six of his 3-point attempts. He added seven rebounds.

Josh Thomas had 19 points for Milwaukee (2-6, 1-1 Horizon League), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Donovan Newby added 16 points. Jordan Lathon had six points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Colonials (0-7, 0-2). Kam Farris added 14 points. Kahliel Spear had 10 points and seven rebounds.

