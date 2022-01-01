Expand / Collapse search

UWM Panthers roar past Northern Kentucky on New Year's Day

By AP Author
Published 
College Basketball
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE - DeAndre Gholston scored all 14 of his points in the last eight minutes as Milwaukee rocketed past Northern Kentucky, 61-55, with a closing rally on Saturday.

The Panthers (4-9, 2-2 Horizon League) trailed 47-38 when Gholston drained a 3-pointer to kick off a 23-8 game-winning run. Gholston added two more 3s, Jordan Lathon scored twice, each time cutting the Norse lead to a point. Gholston drove for a layup that put Milwaukee into the lead, 53-52, then hit another 3 for good measure.

Vin Baker Jr. also scored 14 points. Gholston was 4 of 9 from distance.

Northern Kentucky totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low.

Sam Vinson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Norse (5-8, 1-3). Marques Warrick added 13 points. Chris Brandon had 8 points and 16 rebounds.

Trevon Faulkner, the Norse’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored eight on 3 of 17 shooting.

