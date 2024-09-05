UConn basketball player gives back to Germantown student athletes

article

UConn basketball player KK Arnold was back at Germantown High School, hosting a basketball camp. The camp was intentionally for girls, giving them a close-up look into the women's basketball community.



She's a product of Germantown High School.

Now, she's on a much bigger stage. The University of Connecticut star is helping out the next generation of student athletes right at home.

KK Arnold is a household name for many in southeast Wisconsin.

After earning the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Award at Germantown, she shined as a freshman at the University of Connecticut.

This summer, she brought her talents back to her beginnings by hosting the KK Arnold basketball camp.

"It means a lot just giving back to little kids because I was once in their shoes, so just being able to come back and give back and do little stuff that I was doing at this age with them, just having fun and showing them the game of basketball is much more than it really is," said KK Arnold.

A number of the campers spent years watching KK play and loved the opportunity to actually play for her.

"It’s been really cool because I used to go to all of KK's games, and it was really cool for her to make a camp, and it was cool to support her," said 6th grader Addison Grayson.

"I feel like she brings a lot of energy. Gets a lot of people like, like coach said, she makes people feel like she there best friend," said 6th grader Danyoa Kilpatrick. "I think it’s a great experience and like, I’m getting more energy up. You get the like, get your skills up and like learn new things while having fun with KK."

"They been really excited, smiling and everything. They got a little bit frustrated because I did steal the ball from them, but besides that, we’re just all having fun," KK added.

The camp was intentionally for girls, giving them a close-up look into the women’s basketball community with the hopes of them being part of the growth of the women’s game.

"It’s just going to camps like this when I was growing up, it’s all girl's camps without the boy's side. I love the boys, don’t get me wrong, but just giving back to the girl's side and showing them the women’s basketball community cause that’s what all starts with them," said KK. "So just growing the women’s basketball game. Just being a leader for them and an inspiration, a person they can reach out to at any time. Just they have an outlet to me anytime. That’s why I came back to do these camps. Because you know some people thinking they look at me like oh, she can’t be talked to or something like that. But just being able to reach out to them and have conversations."

After averaging 8 points and 3 assists a game in her first season at UConn, she’s looking to make a big improvement her sophomore season.

"I’m feeling very excited and eager. I can’t wait to get back on campus and practice with my girls and just see what the team is all about before we step on the court properly," said KK.

But before turning her complete attention back to the Huskies, it’s very important to her to give back to the kids in her community that are trying to follow her footsteps.

"For me, just like I said, give back to little kids, and you know, show them that anything is possible, me coming back to my community just a little thing that they can see as well. I’m much on the bigger stage, but I always come back and have time for them," said KK.