Time running out for teams in week eight of FOX6 High School Blitz

Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

High School Blitz Week 8 (Oct. 8, 2021)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week showcased St. Thomas More and Lake Country Lutheran.

MILWAUKEE - There is so much to do and so little time for high school football teams.

That's because it's the penultimate week of the regular season.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Saint Thomas More visiting Lake Country Lutheran.

Also in action were Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. Port Washington, Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Milwaukee Riverside, and Marquette vs. Brookfield East.