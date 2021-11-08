Terry Bradshaw slams Rodgers over COVID vaccine: 'Learn not to lie because that’s what you did'

article

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw took a strong stance against Aaron Rodgers Sunday after the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the initial belief that he had gotten a vaccine.

Bradshaw addressed the Rodgers’ situation during "FOX NFL Sunday," saying Rodgers "lied" about being vaccinated after telling reporters back in August he had been "immunized."

"I’ll give Rodgers some advice: It would be nice if he came to the Naval Academy and learn how to be honest," Bradshaw said while on set at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. "Learn not to lie because that’s what you did, Aaron."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 this week. After it was reported he would miss 10 days, per league rules for unvaccinated players, concern for how the Packers enforced safety protocols was raised.

"We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on COVID-19 — whether or not to take the vaccine — and, unfortunately, we got players that pretty much only think about themselves, and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers," Bradshaw continued.

Fellow analyst and Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson said that while he understood Rodgers' approach to the vaccine, he called his actions "selfish."

"I respect his attitude toward being an individual, but this is a team game, and in all honesty, I’m disappointed in his play on words for his explanation. I’m disappointed in some of his selfish actions," Johnson said.

Raiders’ legend Howie Long echoed that sentiment.

"I agree with Aaron when he says, ‘What I do with my body is a personal decision,’ but it ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being a part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers, equipment managers … and you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, your children, your grandchildren. And also, from a football standpoint, this team’s sitting at 7-1, and they certainly would be in vying for the only bye in the playoffs in the first round, also the best home advantage in football …"

"Putting that all in jeopardy and possibly putting your teammates in jeopardy, to me, is selfish."

Rodgers will be absent from the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating Green Bay’s compliance with the league’s COVID protocols to see if there were any violations.