Stricker wins AmFam Insurance Championship: 'Finally, it happened'

The legend of Steve Stricker continues to grow, and his latest win on the PGA Tour Champions adds to an already stellar season on the golf course. For Stricker, the American Family Insurance Championship always means more in one big way.

Stricker won the American Family Insurance Championship for the first time in his career on Sunday, June 11. It was a dream fulfilled for the Edgerton native and tournament host.

"I had a couple of opportunities the first six years and didn't finish the job on Sunday," said Stricker. "Today, today was a difficult day not only with the weather but just fighting my nerves and the emotions of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison. Yeah, this one's pretty sweet."

What made it even sweeter was having his wife, Nikki, caddying for him while his daughters, Bobbi and Izzi, watched on.

"Anytime I get this opportunity to win a golf tournament and to have them here with me is very special," said Stricker. "Nicki's been on the bag a lot. We've all wanted me to win this event, and finally, it happened."

Stricker's longtime friend, Jerry Kelly, cheered him on from the 18th hole.

"I'm truly happy for him," said Kelly. "You know, what a great family, and what they've done for this tournament, I mean, even for my career, you know. It's pretty awesome to have a tournament in your hometown like this, and it's definitely because of Steve."

Stricker has been on a torrid pace this season. He set a new scoring record at 18-under for this tournament, and this championship that he has long coveted now marks his fourth victory on the PGA Tour Champions this year. But if you ask him, it's always bigger than golf.

"Sure, the golf tournament, winning that is nice, but I think where it really hits home to me is just the impact that we're having here in the community and the monies that we're raising."

That is the ultimate goal, to raise money for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. Since the tournament's inaugural event in 2016, nearly $15 million have been distributed through 700 grants to the Children's Hospital and other Wisconsin charities. The event also donated $25,000, and with the addition of the tournament's celebrity foursome and the brewing of a special beer, Stricker's impact goes beyond the golf course.

"To have it come full circle, and to see what we've come up with and what we've done so far over the years is pretty special," said Stricker.

So what's next for Stricker? He'll take the next few weeks off before he prepares to play in the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld on June 29.