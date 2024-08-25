Stanley Cup tour stops in Milwaukee; how it ended up here

It's not every day that the Stanley Cup does a tour around Milwaukee. That mission was important for one Wisconsin native, who wanted to share the Cup with his home state.

Whitefish Bay native and current Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito brought the Stanley Cup to the University School of Milwaukee.

"When something like this happens, it’s appreciation and thanks," said Bill Zito. "There’s not a chance that this happens if the University School community didn’t help me, support me, teach me, guide me."

Zito is a USM alum and played on the hockey team, so he had to bring the Cup back to his alma mater.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"It’s not tangible," said Zito. "You feel it, it’s an aura. It’s a feeling and hopefully there’s a level of excitement particularly for the young hockey players when they see it. To me, it still has an energy and a presence."

That wasn't lost on the USM boys and girls hockey teams in attendance, because for many, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We’re very grateful to have this opportunity, and not only this coming from USM, it makes it seem more like reality than it actually is," said Tyler Cook, USM junior captain.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Obviously all of them grow up watching the NHL, so seeing it on TV and then being able to see it in person, then also see somebody from USM get the Cup is just crazy," said Sarah Pearson, USM girls hockey coach. "It’s crazy to me. I’m getting goosebumps now just even talking about it."

For these players and coaches, it's also a reminder.

"This could be one of you guys one day, you just never know, whether it’s as a player, as a coach, as a general manager like Bill is, but it definitely gives kids an inspiration to say hey, maybe I could one day get my name on the Stanley cup somehow," said Corbin McGuire, USM boys hockey coach.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Until then, the Cup will forever have Bill Zito's name engraved on it.

After all, Zito was integral in building a championship team and helping the Florida Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

"Humbling," said Zito. "Exciting. The ride was a little nerve-wracking but we’re very blessed. We have a group of players and coaches that really love the game. Boy did we have a lot of fun."

Zito also reminisced about the time he had working in local sports here.

He was a stick boy for the Admirals and a bat boy for the Brewers during their 1982 World Series run.

"That experience is wonderful," said Zito. "It’s awesome being from Milwaukee and from Wisconsin. I think most of us wear it on our sleeve a little bit, just really fun."

That's why Zito wanted to take the Cup on a tour of Milwaukee, to continue his show of appreciation for the city.

He stopped by the Clinical Cancer Center at Froedtert and also made stops with the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, the Admirals at Panther Arena and the Brewers at American Family Field. The cherry on top? Another visit to Kopps.

Every time he holds the Cup, Zito is reminded that he reached the pinnacle of hockey success.

"It hasn’t really sunken in," said Zito. "I wish I could say that it has, but it’s really humbling. Look at the names on there and there’s not that many. For a hockey person, it’s just, it’s the holy grail and it’s really just special. I’m at a loss for words."