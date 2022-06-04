Special Olympics: Team Wisconsin heads to 2022 Games

article

From Fiserv Forum to Florida, Team Wisconsin is heading to the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando.

Nearly 100 Team Wisconsin delegates met Saturday afternoon, June 4 for a send-off celebration. Athletes in six sports will compete in the Sunshine State.

Athletes, coaches, youth leadership experience attendees and support personnel are all making the trip. They have plenty of people supporting them.

"The UCCS program, it continues to promote inclusion in the Milwaukee community because physical, intellectual disabilities do not segregate and neither should we," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "That's why this is our team."

The games start Sunday, June 5 and run through the following Sunday, June 12. More than 5,500 athletes are expected to participate.