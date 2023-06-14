For Ryan O'Hearn, in Milwaukee, baseball meets family

article

When the Milwaukee Brewers are at American Family Field, they are the home team, of course, but sometimes, a player in the opponent's uniform feels pretty comfortable in Milwaukee, as well.

For a guy who grew up in Texas, Ryan O'Hearn sure looks at home on the grass at American Family Field. That makes more sense when you learn that there are some deep O'Hearn roots in Milwaukee.

"My parents made the trip and, you know, my dad is one of seven, and he's the only one who moved away, and he loves to come back and see everybody," said O'Hearn.

O'Hearn's dad, Tom, used to sell beer at County Stadium with his brothers. Now, he's part of the extended O'Hearn group in the stands to see Ryan play against the Brewers.

"We have, supporting Ryan, his parents, first and foremost, of course, my brother, Tom, and his wife, Chris," said O'Hearn's aunt. "We have Jacob, who's a cousin of Ryan. We have Colleen, who is, again, an aunt, Tom's sister. We have my two lovely children, Kate and Dylan, and my granddaughter, Charlotte Mae. Kate and Dylan are Ryan's cousins. We have Aunt Kathy, the matriarch of our family, and her grandson, Jack, who is just graduating high school and, of course, the infamous Uncle Kevin."

The O'Hearns show up en masse whenever Ryan is in town, and he's given them the opportunity to cheer, too, including cracking a homer in the first game of the June series.

"I've always played well here," said O'Hearn. "I don't know what it is. Maybe it's the family support."

"He loves seeing us," said O'Hearn's mom. "He loves seeing family, and he's so good to us whenever we show up for a game. He's all about us, so we love it. We have a great time."

The O'Hearns are the kind of group that knows how to have a great time, so imagine in 2021 when O'Hearn was playing for the Kansas City Royals. He hit a game-winning home run in an afternoon game at the ballpark that was moved up because the Bucks were playing for an NBA title that night.

"I do remember that day, "said O'Hearn. "We went to my Aunt Colleen's house, and we watched the Bucks game after my game, and then I remember it was tough to get back to the hotel post-game because everything was so crazy."

From baseball to basketball, O'Hearn tries to get to a Packers game at Lambeau Field every NFL season, too, and he's always proud of his family ties.

The Orioles are not scheduled to be back in Milwaukee this season unless they and the Brewers would advance to the World Series. The O'Hearns would certainly be on hand for that matchup if it ever were to occur.