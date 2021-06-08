Expand / Collapse search

Rodgers: Packers minicamp no-show after missing voluntary OTAs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Aaron Rodgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks across the field in the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a no-show at the team's first mandatory minicamp for the season on Tuesday, June 8. But FOX6's Tim Van Vooren noted all of the teams' wide receivers are in attendance. 

Not appearing at the mandatory minicamp makes Rodgers officially a "hold out." He has already not taken part in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities.

ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn't want to return to Green Bay, where the three-time MVP has spent his entire career.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won't trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

Rodgers detailed his frustrations with the organization while remaining noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

