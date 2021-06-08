Rodgers: Packers minicamp no-show after missing voluntary OTAs

article

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a no-show at the team's first mandatory minicamp for the season on Tuesday, June 8. But FOX6's Tim Van Vooren noted all of the teams' wide receivers are in attendance.

Not appearing at the mandatory minicamp makes Rodgers officially a "hold out." He has already not taken part in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities.

ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn't want to return to Green Bay, where the three-time MVP has spent his entire career.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won't trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Rodgers detailed his frustrations with the organization while remaining noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24.

Associated Press contributed to this report.