Road America tentative 2025 racing schedule released

The Brief Road America released on Tuesday, Oct. 1 its tentative schedule for 2025. The schedule runs from mid-May through early October. 2025 will mark Road America's 70th anniversary.



Here's how it breaks down – according to a news release:

The season starts in style with the Spring Vintage Weekend with SVRA from May 16 to May 18. This nostalgic celebration pays homage to classic cars and the racing heritage that has captivated generations.

MotoAmerica Superbikes and Vintage MotoFest hit the track from May 30 to June 1. Prepare for heart-pounding motorcycle racing action, where competitors will push the limits in a quest for supremacy.

Mid-June ushers in the WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints from June 6 to June 8. This tradition spotlights grassroots racing talent and an eclectic array of vehicles, making it a fan favorite.

The season’s open-wheel crown jewel arrives with the INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR from June 19 to June 22.

The Cheese Capital Cup, featuring the Trans Am Speed Tour, roars into action from June 27 to June 29. Witness iconic American muscle cars battling it out on the track. Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers, and Corvettes provide a dose of pure Americana, promising thrilling races and high-speed nostalgia.

July brings the WeatherTech Vintage Weekend with Brian Redman from July 17 to July 20. Historic racing machines take center stage, paying tribute to the golden era of motorsports.

The GRIDLIFE Summer Apex Music & Motorsports Festival takes place from July 25 to July 27. This unique festival combines on-track action with off-track entertainment, making it a hit with fans of all ages.

August heats up with the SportsCar Weekend with IMSA from July 31 to August 3, where fans can witness cutting-edge sports car technology and intense competition on Road America’s iconic circuit.

Also in August is the GT World Challenge America, which runs from August 15 to August 17. This adrenaline-fueled extravaganza celebrates speed, skill, and cutting-edge engineering, showcasing the finest performance racing machines from elite global luxury auto brands.

The Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend with VSCDA from September 12 to September 14. It seamlessly blends vintage cars with the art world, creating a unique and captivating atmosphere.

The grand finale, the SCCA National Championship Runoffs will take place from October 3 to October 5. Competitors nationwide will vie for championship glory in various classes, bringing the season to a thrilling close.