Expand / Collapse search

Road America 2025 recap

By
Published  June 25, 2025 9:42pm CDT
Beyond the Game
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Road America recap

Road America recap

For a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, the best open-wheel racers in America sped around the track at Road America.

The Brief

    • For a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, the best open-wheel racers in America sped around the track at Road America.
    • The series will be back at Road America next summer, but before that, the whole crew will be at the Milwaukee Mile in August.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - For a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, the best open-wheel racers in America sped around the track at Road America.

Big picture view:

The information in this post was collected and produced by the FOX6 sports team.

Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game.

Related

Colton Herta finds balance on, off the race track
article

Colton Herta finds balance on, off the race track

IndyCar racer Colton Herta has learned that finding an outlet away from the track is invaluable.

What's next:

The series will be back at Road America next summer, but before that, the whole crew will be at the Milwaukee Mile in August. 

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by the FOX6 sports team.

Beyond the GameSportsAuto Racing