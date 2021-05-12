Report: Packers sign Blake Bortles, veteran quarterback

article

According to multiple reports, the Packers are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.

With offseason workouts set to begin later this month, Green Bay appears to have only one QB that will be showing up in Jordan Love.

Bortles has been in the NFL for seven seasons and took the Jaguars to the 2018 AFC Championship game. Bortles has not started a game since leaving Jacksonville after the 2018 season.

Bortles spent time with both the Broncos and Rams during the 2020 season, but never saw the field.

