Report: Packers sign Blake Bortles, veteran quarterback

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Blake Bortles #19 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - According to multiple reports, the Packers are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.

With offseason workouts set to begin later this month, Green Bay appears to have only one QB that will be showing up in Jordan Love.

Bortles has been in the NFL for seven seasons and took the Jaguars to the 2018 AFC Championship game. Bortles has not started a game since leaving Jacksonville after the 2018 season.

Bortles spent time with both the Broncos and Rams during the 2020 season, but never saw the field.

