Report: Packers' David Bakhtiari out for season with knee injury

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in practice Friday, Dec. 31, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bakhtiari played in 12 of the Packers' 15 games thus far in the season. News of the injury comes just two days before the team plays the Chicago Bears to finish the regular season.

The 29-year-old left tackle signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $105.5 million, according to reports, earlier this season. That deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Drafted in 2013, Bakhtiari has named First-team All-Pro in 2018 and Second-team All-Pro in 2016, 2017 and 2019. He has made the last two Pro Bowls, and three in his career.

