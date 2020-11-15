Expand / Collapse search

Report: David Bakhtiari, Packers agree to 4-year, $105.5M extension

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. - David Bakhtiari has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million in new money, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, Nov. 15, per sources.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari #69 in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Pho

Expand

The deal makes David Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and he's a Packers player through the 2024 season.

According to NFL.com, the contract will give Bakhtiari a base salary of $23 million a year (potentially $23.5 million).

It was a good Sunday for Bakhtiari, who returned to action in the Packers' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field.

