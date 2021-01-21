Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dies at 68

article

Former Green Bay Packers General Manager Ted Thompson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the age of 68.

Ted Thompson

In May 2019, he revealed he'd been suffering from an autonomic disorder and would no longer be leading Green Bay's football operations.

"Just found that out before we walked into this session," Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said during an afternoon press briefing. "Just want to say our condolences go out to his family. He is a guy that is held in the highest regard in this building, and just around the league."

"His impact is still felt to this day if you look at our roster, but I think he's had a tremendous impact...across the league," LaFleur added.

Advertisement

Thompson was named to the post in January 2005 and served until 2017, when it was announced he would no longer be the general manager of the Packers but would remain with the team in an advisory role.

Ted Thompson (Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In 2018, the Packers announced Thompson would be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Prior to becoming the Packers' general manager, Thompson served with the Seattle Seahawks as their vice president of operations from 2000 to 2004.

Thompson had previously worked for the Packers organization from 1992 to 1999, serving as their assistant director of pro personnel in 1992, their director of pro personnel from 1993 to 1997, and their director of player personnel from 1997 to 1999.