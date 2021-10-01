Ranked teams battle in week seven of the FOX6 High School Blitz

The hunt is on with the calendar turning to October.

Friday marked week 7 of the FOX6 High School Blitz where the chase for the playoffs is being pursued by so many teams.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured West Bend West visiting West Bend East.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

Also in action were Franklin vs. Oak Creek, Homestead vs. Hartford, Whitnall vs. Greendale, Tosa East vs. New Berlin West, and Reedsburg vs. Baraboo.