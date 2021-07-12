Radio callers celebrate Bucks' Finals win

Sports radio lines lit up Monday morning, July 12 with Milwaukee Bucks fans wanting to share their thoughts on the NBA Finals win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3.

From Giannis to Khris Middleton to Coach Bud, fans and hosts had opinions and made them known on the Wendy's Big Show on 1250AM The FAN.

"Was this win more about Bud’s adjustments than Middleton playing better?" said Steve Fifer, host.

Fifer, Gary Ellerson and former Green Bay Packers player were passionate after the win.

"My thing is, with Bud, the reason he is a lightning rod is whether he wins a championship or not, people don’t like him," said Butler.

The big win was something the fans wanted to weigh in on, too.

"Giannis was, man, he was on one yesterday," said Robbie. "Yesterday was the first time I saw the Bucks impose their will and look like they were not being reactive. They were dictating what they wanted to do. It was a great thing to see."

"From my perspective, it was inside out, and that’s the way they need to play," another caller added.

The airwaves are heating up as the Bucks work to reign supreme.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said a fan. "If your kids don’t understand how big of a deal this is, tell your kids, because this is a big deal. If you haven’t been to Fiserv Forum if you haven’t been to the Deer District, get down there for at least one of these games, home or away."

Fifer said what seems to be getting a lot of attention is how well Giannis has been playing since his return.