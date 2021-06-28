Racing Sausages Milwaukee Fisher House fundraiser biggest of the year

Lace-up and hit the pavement! The biggest fundraiser of the year for Milwaukee's Fisher House is July 17; the 23rd annual 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Like it has for the last few years, part of the proceeds will benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

"It’s where families of military veterans and active military can stay for free while a loved one is receiving care," said Angie Christianson, Fisher House.

Located right on the Milwaukee VA campus, this 16-suite facility opened in 2016 and has served 3,100 families.

"That peace of mind, they say a family’s love is good medicine," said Christianson. "Knowing your family is a block away is powerful."

Through these races, the Brewers Community Foundation has raised a lot of money for Fisher House.

"It’s been about $394,000!" said Cecelia Gore, Brewers Community Foundation.

Like in 2020, the 2021 race will be a little different. This year’s race will take place virtually, meaning you can walk or run anywhere and then post your results online. You can see how you stack up against others.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The real star is Chorizo, who’s featured on this year’s T-shirt. There are a lot of different ways to win.

"People that raise the most money, people that come in first, second or third, largest team," said Gore.

The real winners are the vets and their families who benefit.

Advertisement

Online registration closes on July 16. You can walk or race as part of a team.