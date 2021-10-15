Playoffs, titles on the line in week nine of FOX6 High School Blitz

Friday was a senior salute and one final chance for so many players to enjoy the excitement of high school football.

Conference titles were on the line as well as playoff berths, while some were just trying to go out on a high note in the regular season finale.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Oconomowoc visiting Arrowhead.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

Also in action were Slinger vs. Whitefish Bay, Waterford vs. Burlington, Living Word Lutheran vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, Milwaukee Marshall vs. Milwaukee King, and Greenfield vs. Greendale.