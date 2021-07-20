Pediatric residents back Bucks, dye hair green

article

Physicians in the pediatrics residency training program at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) dyed their hair green to show support for the Milwaukee Bucks in advance of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The inspiration for the hair dye comes from David Margolis, MD, pediatric hematologist/oncologist and program director of the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and Cellular Therapy Program at the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Wisconsin, interim chair and professor of pediatrics at MCW.

Dr. Margolis has been asking patients to spray-paint his hair green for the last 15 years as a tradition to celebrate each time the Bucks make it to the NBA playoffs.

