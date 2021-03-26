Panthers baseball wins in Franklin Field debut

article

UW-Milwaukee baseball won 6-3 over Purdue Fort Wayne in its home opener and debut inside Franklin Field on Friday afternoon.

In his only at-bat of the game, second baseman Marcus Cline drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth with a single to center.

Both Quinton Morris and Jack Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Andrew Neu picked up the win after he pitched 2.1 innings and allowed just two hits and one walk. AJ Blubaugh threw a perfect ninth for the save.

Riley Frey went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

The Panthers improved to 4-12 on the season.

UWM plays in a double-header against IPFW on Saturday at 1 p.m.