Packers training camp: Aaron Rodgers' arrival has fans talking

Green Bay Packers training camp gets underway Wednesday, July 27 – but the players are already arriving – and notably, one Mr. Aaron Rodgers. And he did it in style.

The Packers tweeted Rodgers' arrival – giving it a bit of a slo-mo spin.

The video in the tweet is a nod to the 1997 Nicholas Cage role in "Con Air?" It could be. Rodgers, like Cage in the movie, donned a white tank top with jeans. Rodgers' hair and facial scruff also mimic Cage's look. Watch the "Con Air" trailer below – and you be the judge.

