Packers, Lambeau Field welcome fans; 1st preseason game since 2019

The Green Bay Packers first preseason game of the season kicked off at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 14.

After no preseason game last year, and a limited number of fans in attendance during the regular season and playoffs, fans said they're happy for the return of football.

There was sunshine and smiles as fans walked around Lambeau Field before the game.

"It’s my first time coming up here so…well to the stadium for a game. I’ve been to like a family night but never actually a game," said Collin.

He's not alone. One father took his son to his first game Saturday.

"It was really fun surprising him with the tickets," said David. "Great to be normal again. Somewhat."

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's preseason. The Green & Gold welcoming fans back, and fans were glad to be there. One couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary with the game.

"It’s awesome. It’s an experience. I’ve been to several stadiums to watch football games and this is the best experience, I think, out of any stadium I’ve ever been to," said Mitch.

"Took me 10 years to convert (Mitch) over to a Packers fan, but I made it," Katie said.

