The Green Bay Packers are in Colorado for almost a week for joint practice and a preseason game.

So the team, and any Green and Gold fans who ventured out west, got a taste of Colorado.

And what outdoor things can fans do if they're venturing out west?

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers’ preseason game against the Denver Broncos is set for Sunday, Aug. 18.