Packers stock: NFL approves potential sale

The NFL has approved a potential Green Bay Packers stock sale, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 27, that would be used to help fund improvements to Lambeau Field.

The Packers have been performing stadium improvement projects that result in an estimated $250 million cost, according to the team.

Funds raised from the stock sale would fund those projects; it would not need any public tax dollars, the team said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If it goes through, this would be the sixth stock sale in Packers history – the most recent having taken place in 2011. Regulatory hurdles remain before any sale would take place, per the team.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app