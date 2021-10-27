Expand / Collapse search

Packers stock: NFL approves potential sale

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

NFL: Potential Packers stock sale approved

The NFL has approved a potential Green Bay Packers stock sale, the team announced Thursday, Oct. 27, that would be used to help fund improvements to Lambeau Field.

The Packers have been performing stadium improvement projects that result in an estimated $250 million cost, according to the team.

The Packers have been performing stadium improvement projects that result in an estimated $250 million cost, according to the team.

Funds raised from the stock sale would fund those projects; it would not need any public tax dollars, the team said.

If it goes through, this would be the sixth stock sale in Packers history – the most recent having taken place in 2011. Regulatory hurdles remain before any sale would take place, per the team.

This is a developing story.

