Packers to sign Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders running back: NFL on X

article

The NFL posted on X on Monday, March 11 that the Green Bay Packers plan to sign running back Josh Jacobs. The NFL cited NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to Jacobs' bio on the Raiders website, he has been in the NFL for five years – all of those years with Las Vegas. In 2023, Jacobs had 233 carries for 805 yards – averaging 3.4 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

In Jacobs' five seasons with Las Vegas, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of those seasons. Jacob's biggest year in the NFL came in 2022 when he had 340 rushing attempts for 1,653 yards. In 2022, he averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Prior to the NFL, Jacobs played for Alabama in college.

This is a developing story.