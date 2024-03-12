Aaron Jones, Vikings agree to 1-year, $7M deal: report

article

Former Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones intends to sign with the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com. It is a one-year, $7 million deal.

This, after the Green Bay Packers informed Aaron Jones that he was being released on Monday.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst issued the following statement in a news release:

"We want to thank Aaron for his unwavering commitment to the Packers and the community over the past seven seasons. It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly. He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community. We wish nothing but the best for Aaron and his entire family moving forward."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Head Coach Matt LaFleur added the following:

"Today is a tough day for the Packers and our community. As good of a player as Aaron is on the field, he is an even better person. When I arrived in Green Bay as a first-time head coach, he was instrumental in establishing our winning culture and always served as the greatest example of what it meant to be a Packer. Aaron will always be one of the best players I had the opportunity to coach. He, his son, Junior, his mom, Vurgess, and his family will be missed."

About Aaron Jones

Jones, who was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (182nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Texas-El Paso, played in 97 regular-season games with 85 starts and started all seven postseason contests he appeared in for Green Bay. He Is the only player in NFL history to post 5,000-plus rushing yards (5,940), 45-plus rushing TDs (45), an average of 5.0-plus yards per carry (5.04), 250-plus receptions (272), 2,000-plus receiving yards (2,076) and 15-plus receiving TDs (18) in his first seven seasons in the league. Jones holds the franchise record for average yards per carry (min. 750 att.) and ranks in the top five in franchise history in rushing yards (No. 3), 100-yard rushing games (20, No. 3), 1,000-yard rushing seasons (three, t-No. 3), rushing attempts (No. 4, 1,177) and rushing TDs (No. 4).

He was selected to the Pro Bowl after a 2020 season that saw him rank No. 4 in the league with 1,104 rushing yards and nine TDs on 201 carries (5.49 avg.), setting a single-season franchise mark for yards per carry (min. 200 att.) as he surpassed FB Jim Taylor’s mark of 5.42 yards per carry in 1962 (272-1,474). Over his seven seasons with Green Bay, Jones helped the Packers win three division titles and appear in the playoffs four times, reaching the NFC title game on two occasions.