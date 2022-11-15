Packers release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

article

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, Nov. 15 released wide receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill – both drafted by the team in 2021.

Rodgers was drafted in the third round and played in 27 games (including playoffs) with one start. Primarily featured as a return specialist, Rodgers averaged 18.9 yards per kick return and 7.6 yards per punt return the past two seasons. He caught a total of eight passes for 95 yards. Rodgers fumbled twice as a rookie and five times in 10 games this season – including one in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the Packers' official depth chart, Keisean Nixon and Romeo Doubs are the only players listed as either a kick or punt returner following Rodgers' release.

Hill appeared in 10 games after being drafted in the seventh round. He totaled 11 carries for 21 yards and one catch for five yards.

Neither Rodgers nor Hill ever scored a touchdown for the Packers.