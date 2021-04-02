Packers re-sign safety Will Redmond

article

The Packers re-signed safety Will Redmond on Friday.

The 27-year-old spent the last three years in Green Bay where he has played in 31 games with five starts.

Redmond was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but did not play his rookie season because of a knee injury.

After missing the first eight games of 2017 with an ankle injury, San Francisco cut Redmond.

Redmond was signed to the Chiefs practice squad and was released by Kansas City in September 2018.