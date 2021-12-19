Packers, Ravens Baltimore battle only on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers take the NFC North with a win at Baltimore Sunday, Dec. 19.

The 8-5 Ravens have been ravaged by injuries from the preseason on and might be in their worst shape yet. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined in a loss to Cleveland by a sprained ankle, and the secondary is down to third-stringers.

Not the best way to face Aaron Rodgers, who is having another superb season, and the balanced Green Bay attack.

But Baltimore has won 13 straight games against the NFC, the longest active streak by a team against the opposing conference.

The Ravens were the first to score, with a touchdown catch by Mark Andrews, making it 7-0 with under 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

A touchdown catch by Davante Adams tied the game just before halftime – 14-all.

The Packers answered early in the second quarter with a touchdown by AJ Dillon, tying the game 7-all.

Baltimore's Mark Andrews scored his second touchdown of the game with under 8 minutes left in the half, breaking the tie and bringing the score to 14-7.