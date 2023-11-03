Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Rams clash at Lambeau Field for 3rd straight season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Packers get ready for Rams

The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams, looking to snap a losing streak. They will do it without Rasul Douglas, who was traded Tuesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams, looking to snap a four-game skid Sunday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is at noon – only on FOX6.

The clash marks the last time this season the Packers will have back-to-back home games. Lambeau Field has been a true home field advantage in recent Packers-Rams games, Green Bay winning each of the past five regular season meetings. The Packers are also 11-2 at home against the Rams dating back to 1990, including playoff games.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is 3-0 against the Rams, including a playoff win. This marks the first time the Rams have played at Lambeau Field in three consecutive seasons. The Packers have won seven of the past eight regular-season games against the Rams, as well as 14 of the last 19.

All-time, the Packers narrowly lead the head-to-head series 47-46-2 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs. 

Sunday is the second of four scheduled noon (CT) kickoffs in a row for the Packers. The team lost to the rival Vikings last week, and will the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Charges in the weeks ahead.