Packers, Rams clash at Lambeau Field for 3rd straight season

The Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams, looking to snap a four-game skid Sunday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is at noon – only on FOX6.

The clash marks the last time this season the Packers will have back-to-back home games. Lambeau Field has been a true home field advantage in recent Packers-Rams games, Green Bay winning each of the past five regular season meetings. The Packers are also 11-2 at home against the Rams dating back to 1990, including playoff games.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is 3-0 against the Rams, including a playoff win. This marks the first time the Rams have played at Lambeau Field in three consecutive seasons. The Packers have won seven of the past eight regular-season games against the Rams, as well as 14 of the last 19.

All-time, the Packers narrowly lead the head-to-head series 47-46-2 in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs.

Sunday is the second of four scheduled noon (CT) kickoffs in a row for the Packers. The team lost to the rival Vikings last week, and will the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Charges in the weeks ahead.