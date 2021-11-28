Packers-Rams at Lambeau, Green Bay looks to bounce back

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-3) host the Rams (7-3) on Sunday, Nov. 28 in a rematch of an NFC divisional playoff game from last season. The Packers won that game 32-18.

Both the Packers and Rams are looking to bounce back.

The Packers have dropped two of their last three games and are coming off a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. The Rams had last week off, but have lost their last two games.

Green Bay hasn’t dropped back-to-back games within the same season during Matt LaFleur’s three-year tenure. The Rams have lost three straight games just once under Sean McVay, who is in his fifth season.

Returning this week for the Packers is running back Aaron Jones, who missed only one game due to a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Jones practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report. The Packers declared him active for Sunday’s game.

Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) also are returning from one-game absences. The Packers won’t have cornerback Kevin King, who is dealing with injuries to his hip and knee.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice all week due to a toe injury. Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Packers were the first on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown by QB Aaron Rodgers. This, after Rashan Gary forced a fumble and Preston Smith recovered. Rodgers' third rushing TD of the season put the Packers up 7-0 with about 2 minutes left in the first quarter.

A Mason Crosby field goal from 45 yards put the Packers up 10-0 as the second quarter got underway.

The Rams quickly added a touchdown when Van Jefferson broke a tackle from Chandon Sullivan and ran for 79 yards, cutting the Packers' lead to 10-7.