Packers playoff bid: Team faces grueling 3-game stretch run

Aaron Rodgers realizes the easy part is over for the Green Bay Packers as they try to continue their improbable path from a 4-8 hole to a playoff berth. The climbs are much steeper going forward.

Green Bay (6-8) maintained its postseason hopes by producing back-to-back victories over the Chicago Bears (3-11) and Los Angeles Rams (4-10). The Packers’ final three opponents are all .500 or better.

The Packers visit Miami (8-6) on Christmas Day before hosting the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (11-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7) in their final two regular-season games.

"They’re all good football teams," Rodgers said after the Packers’ 24-12 Monday night win over the Rams. "Miami’s playing for the playoffs, Minnesota’s obviously division winners and coming off a big win. Detroit’s won six out of seven, they’re playing really well. So it’s going to be three difficult games.

"But two of them are at home against dome teams. It’ll be January for those two. We’ve notoriously been pretty good in those games over the years. So, yeah, this one’s really important because it’s on the road."

Even if the Packers win all three games, they'll need plenty of help to earn their fourth straight postseason berth. But the Packers at least have some incentive as they enter this stretch run.

Miami’s high-powered offense will test the progress of Green Bay’s defense, which has shown signs of bouncing back from its season-long struggles.

The Packers won 28-19 at Chicago by allowing just three second-half points and picking off passes to end the Bears’ last two series.

They followed that up by getting a season-high five sacks and allowing a season-low 156 yards against the Rams.

"We came in and said, ‘Let’s dominate and let’s get a win,’" cornerback Rasul Douglas said. "Now, we’re moving on to step two and that’s Miami."