Packers playoff pep rally readies fans for 49ers game

A pep rally in got Green Bay Packers fans ready Friday for the team's opening playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and Lambeau Field.

Before doors even opened, dozens were lined up outside the Johnson Tailgate Village – more than ready for Saturday's game.

"The atmosphere, you can feel it right to your bones," said Stephen Schroeder.

It was not just the cold that Packers fans felt in their bones. The Packers spirit enough to warm any fan's heart.

"There’s no doubt in my mind they’re Packer fans. Who else is going to stand out in the cold?" said Allan Brusky. "I think we’re going to do ‘er. I don’t know if the 49ers can handle the cold weather tomorrow."

Johnsonville Tailgate Village outside Lambeau Field

"It’s fantastic. It’s like no other. We just love our Packers," Elizabeth Schroeder said.

That love goes a long way. One fan, Liam Parr, traveled all the way from Newcastle, England to go to Saturday's game.

"They think I’m absolutely crazy, pretty much," said Parr. "Everybody who knows me knows Green Bay. Everybody knows how passionate I am, and everyone at home will be rooting for the Packers."

From big hats to big fans, all were excited to have the advantage of playing at home.

"The glitter everything you see is what I did over the years," fan Christoper Handler said of his decorated hat. "49ers like the cold? I don’t think so."

Christopher Handler

Red jerseys stood out in the crowd, but 49ers fans from California said the Green and Gold are still welcoming.

"It’s freezing out here," Jerry Hernandez, a 49ers fan from California, said. "They’re very nice. Everybody has been offering us drinks and everything."

Offering up some excitement, former Packers players Morgan Burnett and Sam Shields greeted fans. Both were part of the team's last Super Bowl win.

"We need to bring the title back to Titletown and that’s what we’re here for – for a playoff game, the next game and all the way to the big game," said Handler. "We're going to win this year, I feel it in my bones."