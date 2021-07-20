Expand / Collapse search

Packers offered Aaron Rodgers 2-year contract extension: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Aaron Rodgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Aaron Rodgers article

Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons – and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in football., according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted that Rodgers declined the offer.

Bucks' Deer District 'safe, secure' with capacity expanded for Game 6
slideshow

Bucks' Deer District 'safe, secure' with capacity expanded for Game 6

Go big or go home! Less than 24 hours until the Milwaukee Bucks tip off in Game Six against the Phoenix Suns, efforts were underway Monday, July 19 to transform the Deer District to host the biggest watch party to date.

COVID vaccine: NBA Finals ticket raffle with shot before Game 6
slideshow

COVID vaccine: NBA Finals ticket raffle with shot before Game 6

The Milwaukee Health Department will bring COVID-19 vaccines to the plaza at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Alternatives to watching Game 6 at the Deer District

If you're not a big fan of massive crowds, check out Game 6 of the NBA Finals at any of a number of locations.