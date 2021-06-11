Packers mobile tickets at Lambeau Field starting this season

article

The Green Bay Packers will accept only mobile tickets for entry to Lambeau Field during Packers home games and will not accept paper tickets as a method of entry starting this season, the team announced Friday, June 11.

Printed game tickets will no longer be sent to season ticket holders, club seat holders or suite holders prior to the season, and all guests who attend a game at Lambeau Field will need to enter with mobile tickets, whether they have season tickets or purchased the tickets on the secondary market.

Following the success of accepting mobile-only tickets during the playoffs this past season, the team said in a news release that the transition will help ensure safe, secure ticketing at Lambeau Field and help prevent the use of counterfeit tickets.

Mobile tickets also offer a safe, convenient and flexible way for fans to sell, send and manage their tickets, the team said, and they allow for the Packers to communicate directly and instantaneously with fans who are coming to each game so attendees can know what to expect before coming to Lambeau Field.

"This is part of the continued evolution of coming to a Packers game, attending events and traveling," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "We are looking forward to this transition helping cut down on fraud and ensure safe, secure ticketing at Lambeau Field. We understand this will be a change for some of our fans, but we are ready to assist in the coming months as we all adjust to using only mobile tickets."

The conversion to mobile ticketing has taken place league-wide in recent years, with the NFL conducting a fully mobile Super Bowl LV this past February and the Packers now joining nearly every other NFL team, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, in making the move to mobile-only tickets. This transition complements other enhancements to the Lambeau Field gameday experience in recent years, such as walk-through metal detectors, grab-and-go concessions and cashless points of sale.

Ticket holders will manage their tickets through their online account and can access their account through packers.com or the Packers mobile app. Within their online accounts, season ticket holders can use the tickets themselves, transfer the tickets to another fan, donate tickets or post tickets for resale.

Instructions for how to use mobile tickets will be provided to season ticket holders and are published at packers.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing. Ahead of the Packers season, the organization will host training opportunities and will publish video tutorials on packers.com to help guide fans who may not be familiar with mobile tickets.

Details on the training opportunities will be announced at a later date. Season ticket holders who do not have a smartphone or an email address can call or visit the Packers ticket office for assistance.

At the conclusion of the season, Packers season ticket holders will be sent commemorative souvenir tickets in the mail.

The tickets are available now for season ticket holders on their Packers accounts and will be available each year as soon as the schedule is released. Visit packers.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing for more information about mobile tickets and for answers to common questions.