Packers' Murphy: Rodgers situation has divided fans

The situation between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has "divided" fans, the organization's president and CEO wrote in a Packers.com article posted Saturday, June 5.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base," Mark Murphy wrote. "The emails and letters I've received reflect this fact."

Murphy has served as president and CEO since 2007, writes a monthly column answering fan questions called Murphy Takes Five.

"As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond," Murphy continued. "We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better."

In late April, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, was disgruntled with the organization to the point that he did not want to return.

The relationship, or lack thereof, between quarterback and franchise has been commented on by coaches, executives and players past and present close to the game in the weeks that have followed.

The team has since held voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) – Rodgers notably absent. Mandatory minicamp begins June 8. Head coach Matt LaFleur said they will "hopefully" see Rodgers then.

