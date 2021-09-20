Packers, Lions at Lambeau in Green Bay's home opener

The Packers open their home schedule Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers don’t believe a lopsided loss to start the season should impact their sky-high expectations for what they can accomplish this year. But it has sure raised the stakes as they prepared to face the Detroit Lions in Monday night's home opener.

Green Bay’s string of six straight season-opening victories ended with a thud when the Packers fell 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville, Florida. The Packers now will try to win their home opener for a ninth consecutive season.

The Lions opened their season by losing 41-33 to the San Francisco 49ers.

As play began Monday night, the Lions won the coin toss and started with the ball. The Lions ended up scoring on that opening drive, courtesy of Quintez Cephus, former Wisconsin Badgers player. That brought the score to 7-0.

The Packers soon answered with a four-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones to tie the game late in the first quarter.

The Lions' TJ Hockenson caught the ball in the end zone for a Detroit touchdown in the middle of the second quarter, putting the Lions back in the lead 14-7 with under 8 minutes remaining in the first half.