Packers' Lambeau home opener, fans ready to 'celebrate the team'

Aaron Rodgers looked more liked a guy who spent the offseason contemplating his next move than the reigning MVP in a shocking blowout loss to New Orleans last week.

Facing the Lions should get Rodgers and the Packers back on track. Detroit rallied to turn a 28-point deficit into only an 8-point loss in Dan Campbell’s head coaching debut, but the Lions’ best chance to beat Rodgers would be if the game was being played in Florida, where he is 3-5.

In Green Bay Monday, Sept. 20, FOX6 News found fans pumped for the Packers' home opener at Lambeau Field.

"I am a die-hard, born and raised Packers fan," said a mom from Minnesota.

FOX6 News found lifelong fans ready to take in the game and some new to Green Bay.

"Since I was born, so like, 14 years," said Kiya Jensen.

"Never been to Lambeau Field," said Louis Jones. "Live in Atlanta. We flew in so we could celebrate the team."

Louis and Kimberly Jones said they're hoping to see a win Monday night and are pulling for a history-making season.

"I would say maybe 12-5 record but, of course, Super Bowl," said Louis Jones. "We have to get the Super Bowl. Not knowing if Aaron Rodgers is going to be here, we need the Super Bowl this year."

Not all couples are on the same page.

"I’m normally a Packers fan except when they play the Lions," said Gary Kusz.

"You better hope the Packers win. It’s going to be a long ride home otherwise," said Mary Kusz of her husband's love for the green and gold.

Leading up to kickoff, fans had big expectations for this game.

"I’d like to see a good game," said Gary Kusz. "Win or lose, I’d like to see a good game."

"We need the Super Bowl," said Jeremy Puckett. "We need the Super Bowl. That is our number one goal."