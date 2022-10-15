Packers, Jets knotted up at Lambeau Field; defensive battle

article

The Green Bay Packers go from one New York team to another, hosting the New York Jets at Lambeau Field after a loss to the New York Giants in London.

The game started off with what initially appeared to be an interception by the Jets – that was run back for a touchdown. But upon further review, the football that was thrown from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan hit the ground – and therefore ruled an incomplete pass. The Jets' touchdown was erased.

The first quarter wrapped up without a score.

2nd quarter

The second quarter did not start out well for Green Bay. The first play on scrimmage was a field goal attempt by the Packers' Mason Crosby. The 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked. The score remained 0-0.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

On the very next series with New York on offense, the Packers blocked a punt – setting up Green Bay with great field position to start its next series.

The Jets make the first score with Greg Zuerlein making a 32-yard field goal. The score is now 0-3.

The Packers tied up the score 3-3 with Mason Crosby's 29-yard field goal. At the half, it was knotted up, 3-3.

We invite you to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

Team background

Both teams are 3-2 this season. The Packers have won three straight against the Jets, though each game has been decided by single digits. The most recent game went to overtime. Of the 13 games between the two franchises, the Jets hold an 8-5 edge.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh go way back. They coached together at Central Michigan University in 2004 and were on the Houston Texans staff in 2008-09. Mike LaFleur, Matt's younger brother, is also the Jets' offensive coordinator.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The contest against the Jets marks the first time since 2010 that the Packers have played both New York teams in the same season, and the second time ever that it's happened in back-to-back weeks.

Sunday's game is also the Packers' first noon kickoff this season. The Packers are 14-3 in noon games since 2019.

