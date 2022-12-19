Packers' Jaire Alexander Pro Bowl nod

article

Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander was named to the Pro Bowl Games, the league announced Monday, Dec. 19.

The Packers noted it's Alexander's second Pro Bowl honor in his fifth NFL season. He is the 13th defensive back in franchise history to be named to multiple Pro Bowls.

According to Stathead.com, he is the sixth Packers' defensive back to earn multiple Pro Bowl honors in the first five years of his career and the first since S Nick Collins.

Despite missing most of Week 3 and all of Week 4 with a groin injury, Alexander is tied for No. 5 in the NFL with a career-best four interceptions and tied for No. 8 in the league with 12 passes defensed.

The 2023 Pro Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 5.