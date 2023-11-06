Packers host 2025 NFL Draft; April dates set for events in Titletown

article

The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, Nov. 6 that the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Titletown on April 24-26, 2025.

The draft will take place in Green Bay, inside and around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown.

A news release says the 2025 NFL Draft will bring together fans from all over the nation, as well as several foreign countries, to celebrate football and the selection of college players by NFL teams. The festivities will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience – a massive free football festival – near Lambeau Field to allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within proximity.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit on April 25-27, 2024.

Fans interested in learning more about the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay should visit packers.com/draft2025.