Packers Hall of Fame banquet back, rescheduled from 2020

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet, rescheduled from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held Saturday, Aug. 28.

The banquet – the 50th – will feature former defensive backs Charles Woodson and Al Harris as the newest inductees into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. Woodson was voted for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class, too.

Regarding special recognition as the Most Memorable Moment in Packers history, LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks will accept on behalf of the world-renowned Lambeau Leap.

Bud Selig will also be honored as the Bob Harlan Leadership Award recipient. The late Zeke Bratkowski will be recognized as the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award recipient.

A new Media Award has been established by Packers Hall of Fame Inc. and the first recipient will be the late Bud Lea, for whom the award will be named in the future.

