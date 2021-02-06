Former Packers DB Woodson named to 2021 Hall of Fame class

article

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson will be inducted as part of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, it was announced Feb. 6. It was Woodson's first year of eligibility.

Woodson played seven seasons with the Packers. During that time, he won Super Bowl XLV and was named the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. He also made four-straight Pro Bowl appearances and was twice named All-Pro.

"The Green Bay Packers and all our fans congratulate Charles on this tremendous, well-deserved honor," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "Charles played the game the right way, and we would not have won Super Bowl XLV without his outstanding play and leadership.

"We look forward to his induction in Canton and welcoming him back to Lambeau Field to unveil his name in the stadium next season."

The former Heisman Trophy winner intercepted at least one pass in each of his 18 seasons, one year shy of CB Darrell Green’s NFL-record 19 seasons with a pick. He tied for no. 1 in NFL history with 13 career defensive TDs and ranks no. 5 in league history with 65 career interceptions.

Woodson was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is the only player in NFL history with 50-plus interceptions and 20-plus sacks.

When he won Defensive Player of the Year, he became only the second Packers player to win the award -- joining Reggie White, 1998 -- and the oldest defensive back to earn the honor.

Woodson is the only player in Packers history to lead the league in interceptions twice (2009 and 2011). He started all 100 games he played in during the regular season for the Packers, recording 519 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 38 interceptions, 10 touchdowns, 15 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He holds franchise records for the most touchdowns on interceptions (nine) and the most defensive touchdowns (10).

Woodson is the 27th member of the Packers to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Most recently, offensive lineman Jerry Kramer was inducted in 2018.

Before and after playing with the Packers, Woodson spend a combined 11 seasons with the Raiders -- the franchise that drafted him with the fourth overall pick of the 1998 NFL draft. There, he made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

